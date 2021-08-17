Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.