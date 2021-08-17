Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.44 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

FN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. 129,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.