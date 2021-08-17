Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 802,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Facebook by 17.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 532.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.26. 229,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

