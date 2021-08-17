Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $9.28 on Tuesday, reaching $357.28. The company had a trading volume of 677,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

