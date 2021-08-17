Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Oaks Income in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.