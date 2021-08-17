Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,286,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,643,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

