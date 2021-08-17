Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 901.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

