Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

