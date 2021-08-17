Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

