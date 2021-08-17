Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 483 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.