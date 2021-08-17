Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 9,975 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

