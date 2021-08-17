Financial Comparison: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -114.13

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

