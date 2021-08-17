Financial Comparison: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $4.85 billion 0.11 -$13.90 million ($0.44) -85.80 Renren $18.11 million 13.23 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

TravelCenters of America has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Risk & Volatility

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TravelCenters of America and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 0 5 0 3.00 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $35.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.44% 4.46% 0.84% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats Renren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company's travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of April 8 31, 2021, it operated 273 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

