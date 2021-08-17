Financial Contrast: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) & Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AiHuiShou International and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.29%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Yunji.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yunji $847.55 million 0.19 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -25.00

AiHuiShou International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

