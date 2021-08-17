Financial Survey: iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get iHuman alerts:

This table compares iHuman and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 2.73% 9.09% 5.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and GP Strategies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 GP Strategies 0 3 0 0 2.00

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 277.17%. GP Strategies has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 4.53 -$5.74 million N/A N/A GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.77 $7.07 million $0.73 28.32

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Summary

GP Strategies beats iHuman on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.