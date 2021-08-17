First American Trust FSB Takes $223,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,252,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $690.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.