First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.
AG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,409. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.
AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
