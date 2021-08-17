First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

AG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,409. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Majestic Silver stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

