First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.40.

TSE FR traded down C$0.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 448,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,000. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,340 and have sold 85,000 shares valued at $1,865,400.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

