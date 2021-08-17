First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $22,642,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 1,600.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 230,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.