First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

