First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FAM remained flat at $$10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

