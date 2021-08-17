First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter.

