First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.