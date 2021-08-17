First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87.

