First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNDV opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

