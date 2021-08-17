FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $95.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 1161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

