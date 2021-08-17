Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 13,685 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $31,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

EBS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

