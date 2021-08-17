Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $506.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

