Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

