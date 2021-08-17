Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Freshpet worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

