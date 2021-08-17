Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,860 shares of company stock worth $1,003,292 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -165.39 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

