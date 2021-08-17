Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,132 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.