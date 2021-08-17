Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.55.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,085. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

