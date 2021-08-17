Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$12.08 million during the quarter.

