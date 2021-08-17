Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of FCREY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

