FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

