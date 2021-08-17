Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,126 Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

