Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,484 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

