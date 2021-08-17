Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 2,723 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

