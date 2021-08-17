Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.