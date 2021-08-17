Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 663 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. 2,886,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79.

