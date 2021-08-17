Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after buying an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,984,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 497,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,195 shares of company stock worth $7,194,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

