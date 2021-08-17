Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 503.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.63. 402,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,686. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

