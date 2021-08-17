Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

