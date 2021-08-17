Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 7,431,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02.

