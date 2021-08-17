Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.14 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. QuantumScape accounts for 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 9,322,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,233,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -51.87. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241 in the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

