FortKnoxster Trading Up 60.7% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $8.04 million and $417,884.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00909666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00049126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

