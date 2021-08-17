Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,068. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

