Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

