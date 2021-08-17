Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62.

